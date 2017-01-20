7 Stylish Extended Size Shoes for Women with Larger Feet

View Slideshow Sam Edelman Felicia Flat, $119.95; <a href="http://shop.nordstrom.com/s/sam-edelman-felicia-flat/3907189?origin=category-%20personalizedsort&fashioncolor=NEW%20NUDE%20LEOPARD%20CALF%20HAIR">nordstrom.com</a> Courtesy of Nordstrom.

There are some things a woman has typically preferred not to reveal — most notably her age, weight and shoe size. While women may prefer to keep the first two guarded secrets, there’s no longer any reason to hide one’s larger-size feet. In fact, it’s time to celebrate, as the availability of trend-driven looks in sizes up to 14 continues to increase.

While these extended sizes have typically been a challenge to find in most stores, the internet offers a wide range of possibilities. And for those who may feel uncomfortable asking a sales associate for shoes in these larger sizes, shopping online allows consumers the opportunity to shop in privacy.

Franco Sarto Diane pump, $115; longtallsally.com

It’s easy to build a complete footwear wardrobe in larger sizes, whether it be career pumps, flats and even rainboots. And, women can even enjoy the same brands as their counterparts wearing more traditional sizing, with labels such as Naturalizer, Franco Sarto, Sam Edelman and Brooks, offering shoes designed specifically for larger feet.

Now don’t think just because shoes are larger, brands are going to add an extra charge. In fact, the same shoes are often offered from size six and over, all at the same price. For those wondering if larger sizing means shoes are also wider in width. The answer is no. Simply because someone has a larger foot doesn’t mean it is wider. Here, manufacturers often offer the same extended size in narrow, medium and wide widths.

While websites such as Long Tall Sally, Naturalizer and Roa Hommerson specialize in extended sizes, these styles can also be found on multibrand footwear sites and even some department stores that cater to more mainstream sizes.

Softspots Posie flat, $69.95; shoebuy.com Courtesy of Shoe Buy

Since there’s often limited stock in these hard-to-find sizes, it’s smart to shop early for spring to make sure you find the perfect size and style.

