Margaux & MDS Stripes Gave Classic Espadrilles a Modern Twist

The espadrille has been given a modern makeover in a new collaboration.
New York-based footwear brand Margaux partnered with sportswear label MDS Stripes on a pair of espadrilles — one in MDS Stripes founder Mark Sikes’ signature white and blue stripes, and the other in black.
The shoes incorporate European fabrics and jute braid trim, and they launched today for $225 on Shop.margauxny.com and Mdsstripes.com.
Margaux founders Alexa Buckley and Sarah Pierson told FN at a preview event held at Sikes’ home in Los Angeles that the collaboration let them push creative boundaries on their first time designing a summer shoe.
“When I think of MDS I think of resort wear and warm-weather clothes, so we wanted to design something that captured that spirit,” Buckley said.
Margaux offers ballerina and block heel shoe styles through its direct-to-consumer e-retail page. The footwear is produced in Spain.
The label launched in 2015, and for fall ’16 Buckley and Pierson collaborated with Tome on a capsule of ribbon-tie flat points that debuted on the New York Fashion Week runway.
