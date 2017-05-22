Margaux & MDS Stripes Gave Classic Espadrilles a Modern Twist

Margaux X MDS Stripes espadrilles; $225; Shop.margauxny.com. Courtesy of Margaux.

The espadrille has been given a modern makeover in a new collaboration.

New York-based footwear brand Margaux partnered with sportswear label MDS Stripes on a pair of espadrilles — one in MDS Stripes founder Mark Sikes’ signature white and blue stripes, and the other in black.

Margaux X MDS Stripes espadrilles; $225; Shop.margauxny.com. Courtesy of Margaux.

The shoes incorporate European fabrics and jute braid trim, and they launched today for $225 on Shop.margauxny.com and Mdsstripes.com.

Margaux founders Alexa Buckley and Sarah Pierson told FN at a preview event held at Sikes’ home in Los Angeles that the collaboration let them push creative boundaries on their first time designing a summer shoe.

Margaux X MDS Stripes espadrilles; $225; Shop.margauxny.com. Courtesy of Margaux.

“When I think of MDS I think of resort wear and warm-weather clothes, so we wanted to design something that captured that spirit,” Buckley said.

Margaux offers ballerina and block heel shoe styles through its direct-to-consumer e-retail page. The footwear is produced in Spain.

The label launched in 2015, and for fall ’16 Buckley and Pierson collaborated with Tome on a capsule of ribbon-tie flat points that debuted on the New York Fashion Week runway.

Want More?

Margaux Debuts New #GauxGirl Campaign For Demi Ballerinas

New Label To Know: Made-To-Measure Ballet Flats From Margaux