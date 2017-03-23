Ellen DeGeneres’ Shoe Line Will Debut on QVC Today

Ellen DeGeneres. Courtesy of EDBYELLEN.com.

Ellen DeGeneres’ namesake line of shoes will dance its way to debut on QVC today at 8 p.m. ET.

The comedienne’s ED women’s spring 2017 collection includes sneakers, sandals and slip-ons, among other styles. Prices range from around $89 to $119 online.

ED Ellen DeGeneres. Courtesy of ED by Ellen DeGeneres.

“I am so excited to bring my footwear collection to QVC,” DeGeneres said in a statement. “A lot of people say they’d love to spend an hour in my shoes. Now all you have to do is buy a pair, watch three straight hours of cat videos online and you’ll know exactly what it feels like.”

The line will be available to order through the on-air program, which can be viewed via live stream this evening, as well as on QVC.com.

DeGeneres launched her lifestyle brand of home products, apparel and accessories in 2015, and announced a partnership on footwear last year with Camuto Group.

ED Ellen DeGeneres.

“The ED Ellen DeGeneres footwear collection features a mix of casual, fun and athletic styles that reflect Ellen’s own spirited personality,” added QVC’s vice president of merchandising Rachel Ungaro. “Her shoes perfectly embody the element of positivity and fun that Ellen is known for, and I’m sure our customers will be as excited about the collection as we are.”