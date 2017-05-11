9 Bridal Shoes Perfect for a Summertime Destination Wedding

View Slideshow Wedding destinations call for casual, comfortable head-to-toe style. REX Shutterstock.

Thinking about tying the knot? Think outside the box, with a destination wedding.

According to a 2016 report by the Destination Weddings Travel Group, which tracks the wedding industry, tropical locations, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas and Costa Rica, top the list.

These exotic locales offer a range of options for the ceremony, from a formal hotel ballroom to a more casual beach setting, allowing you to take liberties with your bridal attire. While more traditional brides might opt for a classic white gown, a sundress may be better suited to a backdrop of shimmery blue sea.

The footwear options are equally varied. While there’s the classic high-heel pump from J.Crew, detailed in ivory satin for a vintage touch, André Assous adds ghillie lacing to a mesh-and-leather style in soft gold metallic.

Resort dressing always calls for sandals, and Stuart Weitzman adds some sparkle to the heel of his Nearlnude style, which can easily be worn after the big day. For some real versatility, Cambiami does a convertible thong, featuring a series of uppers that can easily be interchanged to create multiple looks. And for those who want to slip their sandals off for a dip in the ocean as soon as the vows are exchanged, Havaianas does a simple flip-flop, then dresses it up with a rhinestone ornament.

For brides who want to make their own style statement, Yook does a white huarache-inspired bootie, and Charlotte Olympia has some fun with her Incy Kiss Me Sneakers, detailed with cherry-red lips on the toe cap.

Click through the gallery to view more styles.

