Derek Lam Releases Exclusive Women’s Sneakers With SeaVees for Fall

Designer Derek Lam’s contemporary line, 10 Crosby, is launching a new line of shoes in collaboration with SeaVees. The 10-piece collection is all about the sneaker and is made for women.

Ranging in price from $140 to $180, the exclusive fall collection features the classic slip-on silhouette as well as SeaVees’ middie slip-on.

“SeaVees men’s shoes are a staple in my personal wardrobe and I’m excited about creating a women’s line,” Lam said. “SeaVees is an iconic American brand and perfectly complements the contemporary life style of the Derek Lam 10 Crosby woman.”

Colorways include a suede turquoise and is also offered in orange, white and black, as well as in a navy blue leather.

The shoes are currently available now on dereklam.com, seavees.com and in select specialty retailers and department stores.

Both brands will continue this collaboration into spring with new colors and style.

