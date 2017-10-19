5 Stylish Slip-Resistant Shoes for On-the-Job Safety You Can Buy Now

From pastry chefs to pediatricians, staying sure-footed on the job is essential in keeping safe. For workers on their feet, often doing 12-hour shifts, slip-resistant footwear is required on the job. But, functional doesn’t mean non-slip shoes can’t be on-trend as well.

This fall, duty shoe makers are addressing women’s professional needs with performance looks that are cute, feminine and fun. But don’t let these novelty looks fool you. They don’t compromise when it comes to features and benefits, sporting slip-resistant outsoles that are lightweight and flexible, while inside there’s plenty of cushioning for comfort and support.

Here, non-slip shoe brands add some floral fun to a range of cute safety styles for work.

1. Dankso Professional Stapled Viola Clog in easy to care for patent leather is dressed up with a delicate floral arrangement.

2. Alegria Kimi Retro Professional Shoe ties it all up in a whimsical daisy print style that laces up for a customized fit.

3. Klogs Footwear headed to the flower market for its Reyes athletic-inspired style that easily slips on with side goring, then keeps things comfortable with a cushioned footbed.

4. Spring Step Professional Manila adds some flower power to a slip-on style with a removable footbed.

5. Grey’s Anatomy Meredith Sport clog features a cushioned footbed and lightweight flexible sole with energy return.