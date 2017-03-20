This Brand Produced in Africa Allows You To Customize a Single Pair of Sandals in Multiple Ways

By / 2 hours ago
ones african shoes 1
A wedge sandal from Omes with interchangeable fabric upper.
Courtesy of brand.

Looking for that one-of-a-kind sandal? Omes, a British-based supplier of wooden soles, wedges and clogs produced in Cameroon, has launched a collection of women’s styles featuring interchangeable colorful fabric uppers.

The shoes come in wedge and high-heel styles. Both can be personalized with decorative cloths and ribbons tied in multiple ways. Packaged in a shoebox made of sustainable wood, each pair comes with two sets of satin ribbons in different colors.

Related
How Barbara Walters Helped Usher in the Era of Celebrity Shoe Placements for Stuart Weitzman

ones african shoes 1Omes’s wedge sandal with interchangeable fabric upper. Courtesy of brand.

According to Omes cofounder Peter Glidwitz, the shoes were designed by Cameroon shoemaker Mr. Nyam, who created a fabric sandal in the 1990s that became popular in his native country. Mr. Nyam’s business, however, was negatively impacted by the volume of imported second-hand shoes and those donated by charitable groups.

ones african shoes 2A crisscross tie sandal from Omes. Courtesy of brand.

Three years ago, however, Mr. Nyam’s luck changed when a friend of Gildwitz’s came across the sandals while on a business trip in Cameroon and tracked down the maker. The three partnered to launch Omes, which began with a fair-trade factory in Cameroon that produced wooden heels and clogs for other shoe brands and designers. Since Omes is a fair-trade manufacturer, each pair sold contributes to reducing poverty in Cameroon.

The collection is available worldwide online, with the sandals retailing for about $74.

Want More?

Rashida Jones, Jordana Brewster &amp; More Celebs Make DIY Sandals Look Easy

Indie Shoe Label Zuzii Goes Retro With New Clog Sandals Collection

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s