9 Comfortable Shoes You Can Wear for Holiday Shopping

The holiday shopping scene at Macy's in Herald Square.
Ready, set, shop. Since not everyone will be shopping online this holiday season, a pair of comfortable shoes is required gear in order to navigate through the Christmas crowds as painlessly as possible.

But one shoe doesn’t fit all shopping endeavors. For those heading downtown to support the local businesses, all-weather boots with plenty of underfoot traction can handle snow-covered streets, while a pair of fashion kicks with plenty of bounce works for a mall expedition.

If you plan to finish a day of bargain hunting with dinner out, opt for styles that can be dressed up or down from cool clogs to a modern take on the Mary Jane, all with plenty of support underfoot.

Here are some fashionable footnotes that will perform on a marathon day of gift hunting.

1. FitFlop Shuv Leather Clog

A modern take on the classic silhouette features a roomy toe and proprietary Microwobbleboard midsole for shock absorption.

 

shuv leather clogs

Buy: Shuv Leather clog $140
2. Reebok Classic Leather L Sneaker

This athleisure style in metallic leather is designed for everyday wear, cushioned with an EVA midsole and rubber outsole for traction.

reebok classic women's leather L sneaker

Buy: Reebok Classic Leather L sneaker $85
3. Jambu Dover-Vegan Rainboot

A duck-inspired boot with quilted nylon shaft sports a rubber sole for extreme weather protection.

Jambu Women's Dover-Vegan Rain Boot

Buy: Jambu Dover Vegan Rain Boot $52.13
4. Fly London Yeon 710 Fly

A modern take on the Mary Jane is set on a platform wedge and features a hook-and-loop close strap for easy access.

 

FLY LONDON Yeon701Fly

Buy: Fly London Yeon 710 Fly $180
5. Prada Velvet & Suede Double Band Slide Sandal

It’s easy to winterize this footbed sandal by adding a pair of cozy wool socks.

PRADA Velvet & Suede Double-Band Slide Sandals

Buy: Prada Velvet & Suede Double Band sandals $620
6. Ugg Geovana Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

A classic chukka boot is updated with a cozy lining set on a wedge outsole.

ugg Jeovana Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

Buy: Ugg Jeovana Genuine Shearling Lined boot $159.95
7. Vince Newlyn Sport Suede High-Top Sneaker

The Chelsea boot comfortably turns into a sneaker when it’s set on a white sport outsole.

Vince Newlyn Sport Suede High-Top Sneaker

Buy: Vince Newlyn Sport Suede High-Top sneaker $295
8. Rachel Comey Phair Sling Clog

A classic clog gets a makeover, updated with a with a luxe alpaca lining and wood platform bottom.

 

Rachel Comey Phair Sling Clogs

Buy: Rachel Comey Phair Sling clogs $495
9. Ecco Skyler Wedge Bootie

An ankle boot in soft leather features a removable insole and flexible rubber outsole for shock absorption.

ecco skyler wedge booties

Buy: Ecco Skyler Wedge bootie $149.95
