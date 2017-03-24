7 Lightweight Slippers to Wear in the Spring & Summer

Patriica Green View Slideshow
The Bluebird slipper from Patricia Green.
Courtesy of brand.

Summertime and the living is easy. So why not dress the part even at home with lightweight slippers that range from spa-inspired terrycloth styles to classic scuffs detailed with whimsical motifs.

Before you think slippers are for the older generation, think again. They provide comfort and support when walking on today’s hardwood floors, while adding some lightweight warmth even in the spring and summer seasons.

One of the leading looks for the season is a soft terrycloth slide. They’re perfect when stepping out of the shower since they absorb water, but also are super soft when simply lounging in your favorite yoga pants.

slippers

Isotoner Microterry Satin X-Slide w/Memory Foam, $24.95; Shoebuy.com

For a slipper with a bit more coverage that does double duty when playing hostess to friends on a Saturday night, there are traditional closed-toe scuff styles. However, these are anything but basics when Kate Spade adds a special message on the vamp and Patricia Green has birds in flight on hers.

kate spade pillow talk

Kate Spade Pillow Talk scuff, $68; neimanmarcus.com

And Ugg gives its slip-on style an outdoor influence by detailing it in leather.

Ugg slippers

Ugg Delfina slipper, $90; ugg.com

Since these looks are super lightweight, they make great travel companions. Don’t forget to pack a pair the next time you’re headed off on vacation.

