Pumps You Can Comfortably Wear From 9 to 5

View Slideshow 'Vesper' pump from Söfft. Courtesy of brand

Take the pinch out of wearing pumps this spring with a range of office-appropriate styles that discreetly incorporate a range of comfort features such as padded insoles, arch supports and flexible outsoles for all-day wearability.

Although the workplace continues on a casual course, there are still office environments that call for dressing up. Law offices, real estate and accounting firms typically have a more formal dress code in place that requires a classic suit and pump.

But just because these businesses are more structured when it comes to apparel options doesn’t mean footwear has to be rigid in styling or fit. For example, Ecco takes a pump and elevates its status with a platform bottom, then adds an anatomically correct footbed for enhanced comfort and support.

Ninety-year-old brand Naturalizer keeps up on current trends by setting a pump on this season’s must-have block heel, then adds its signature N5 Contour technology complete with dual-density cushioning and nonslip outsole.

For those willing to take a walk on the wild side, Sofft does a pointy-toe pump in a leopard print, complete with stacked kitten heel and leather-lined cushioned footbed. Rockport goes exotic with a snake-print style built around its Total Motion comfort system, with memory foam footbed and flexible outsole.

Don’t think these business classics cost more than their casual counterparts. They start at $70 and make their way to just under $400. So if you’re still climbing the corporate ladder, there are lots of affordable options.

