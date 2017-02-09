Comfortable Shoes for Expectant Moms

View Slideshow Amal Clooney in New York. REX Shutterstock.

With twins on the way, both Amal Clooney and Beyoncé may have to step down from those stilettos and into something more comfortable and practical. Since feet can swell and balance becomes an issue during pregnancy, finding shoes that are easy to wear yet fashionable can be challenging for even everyday people.

But that doesn’t mean moms-to-be will have to give up on style entirely. There are a lot of footwear options that come equipped with design elements, such as adjustable straps, zipper closures and elastic touches that make getting dressed a snap.

Since bending down even for task as simple as tying one’s shoes can be a challenge, brands such as Toms come to the rescue with an update of its classic Alapargatas slip-on, this time done in a Guatemala-inspired print.

<strong>Toms Alpargatas Guatemala-inspired print, $55; <a href="http://www.toms.com/women/guatemala-where-we-give-print-womens-classic-alpargatas" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" >toms.com</a></strong> Courtesy of brand.

Easy-to-do closures are also a welcome touch. Here, Kenneth Cole’s sneaker bootie incorporates a zipper, while Bernie Mev does its take on a slip-on sneaker by adding an elasticized lacing system for hands-free entry.

Don’t think Velcro straps are just for kids and seniors; they’re a design element used in trend-driven looks as well, such as a tri-strap, high-top sneaker from Guess.

Since many soon-to-be-moms are on their feet all day, comfort is critical. Birkenstock’s iconic Gizah footbed thong with arch support provides a therapeutic approach to comfort.

Birkenstock Gizah sandal, $94.95; birkenstock.com

Safety is also critical. Here, Dansko has an easy answer with a slip-resistant clog meant for professional chefs that works just as well for home cooks.

Remaining grounded is important during pregnancy, so leave those high heels in the closet. French Sole New York’s casual ballet flat with perforated upper allows air to circulate for those personal climate changes expectant mothers might experience.

