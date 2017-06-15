These ‘Downton Abbey’ Shoes Will Give You That Casual Luxe Look for Fall

Claire velvet bootie by Patricia Green for fall '17. Courtesy of brand

It’s all in the details for designer Patricia Green, whose fall ’17 collection of loafers, smoking slippers and ballet flats are infused with whimsy and fanciful flourishes. “It’s fun to take a basic shoe and embellish it by adding scallops to the topline or studs to the heel.”

Designer Patricia Green Courtesy of brand

For fall ’17, Green channeled the aesthetic of the British TV series “Downton Abbey,” incorporating rich velvets, intricate brocades and sumptuous suedes into her designs. “I like wearable looks with panache,” she said. “The world is so casual today. I love to be able to wear jeans with a velvet shoe trimmed with mink pompoms.”

A room at Highclere Castle from “Downton Abbey.” Rex Shutterstock

The designer does her take on velvet for fall in the Clair ankle bootie, set on a block heel for wearing ease.

Patricia Green’s Whitney smoking slipper for fall ‘7. Courtesy of brand

Green also looked to the streets of Paris for inspiration, impressed with the self-assured styles of its women. “It’s refined and not overdone — the perfect large sunglasses, skinny jeans and comfortable-chic shoe, such as a clean-lined loafer or ballerina.” This is evident in her Whitney smoking slipper for fall, done in shades of gray, then dressed up with embroidery.

As for her other muses, Green often envisions actresses Drew Barrymore and Natalie Portman wearing her shoes. “Drew reflects a casual boho-chic style, while Natalie is about effortless grace and femininity.”

Natalie Portman and Drew Barrymore. Rex Shutterstock

