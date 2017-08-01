These Ballet Flats Are J.Crew’s ‘Most Comfortable Ever’

Ripe Papaya Lottie tassel flats in suede Courtesy of brand

The ideal ballet flat balances comfort with style — and according to J.Crew, its suede Lottie tassel flat has managed to perfectly blend comfort and fashion.

The shoe, which J.Crew is calling its “most comfortable ballet flat ever,” features a flexible rubber sole and elastic detailing for a comfortable, close fit.

From a style perspective, the shoes feature a suede upper and a leather lining, as well as tassel detailing for a fun twist. The flats can be purchased in four colorways: an on-trend icy rose, a fun ripe papaya, a blue-tinged dusty slate and a classic black.

There are only three reviews of the flats on the J.Crew website so far, but the verdict is in: The shoes are beautifully designed and can be worn either to work or on the weekend, but they run a bit small, and wearers should order a half size up.

The ballet flats sell in J.Crew retail locations and on jcrew.com for $118 and are available in U.S. women’s sizes 5-12.

J.Crew black Lottie tassel flats in suede, $118; jcrew.com

Want more?

These Three Female Doctors Are Designing Comfortable Heels, Flats and More

J.Crew And Dr. Scholl’s Launch Limited-Edition Iconic Original Sandal

10 Comfortable Shoes to Travel In