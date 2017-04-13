7 Casual, Comfortable Shoes to Wear to Coachella

Birkenstock Gizeh soft footbed sandal. Courtesy of brand.

Coachella 2017 kicks off on April 14, so better start packing your bags. Since there’s lots of territory to cover, don’t leave home without some comfortable shoes. To fit in with the event’s laid-back vibe, there are lots of options that blend the best of comfort and style.

This spring, athleisure looks are topping the trend list. So, consider a pair of slip-on sneakers from Ecco, one of the season’s must-have silhouettes. For those who want to keep it light, Bzees does a stretch upper slip-on with cushioned footbed, while Bernie Mev features a l stretch woven slip-on in colors that match just about anything in your closet.

Ecco Soft 7 Slip-on; $150; ecco.com

Bernie Mev Catwalk slip-on; $59.95; zappos.com

Who can head to Coachella without packing their favorite pair of jeans? To footnote the look, Birkenstock interprets its classic Gizeh flip-flop with a washed out blue jeans upper. Or, step into a hiker-inspired sandal from Jambu detailed in a denim camouflage pattern, while Rieker interprets the denim story in an daisy-inspired open-back Mary Jane style.

Still have room in your suitcase? Native takes the classic espadrille and updates it in a lightweight polyurethane upper that is vegan friendly. It keeps feet cool by allowing air to circulate through the perforated upper.

