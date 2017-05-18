See the New Summer-Ready Shoes Chloé Created for Net-A-Porter

Chloé x Net-a-Porter. Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.

Brand mates Chloé and Net-a-Porter.com are both owned by luxury conglomerate Richemont and like to team up from time to time on exclusive styles.

For high-summer, they’ve done it again, coming together on a capsule collection that includes three new shoe styles. Shoes range in price from $645 to $970.

On the shoe front, there are two bow-detailed embellished leather sandals, in both a flat and gilded block heel and also a floral print slide with a comfort sole.

The 26-piece capsule includes ready-to-wear, bags, jewelry and eyewear. Julia Stegner stars in the new collection’s ’70s-inspired campaign video.

In March Chloé announced the appointment of Natacha Ramsay-Levi as creative director. Ramsay-Levi succeeds Clare Waight Keller, who showed her final collection for the label during Paris Fashion Week.

“I am very proud to join a house founded by a woman to dress women,” said Ramsay-Levi in an official statement released by the house. “I want to create fashion that enhances the personality of the woman who wears it, fashion that creates a character and an attitude, without ever imposing a ‘look.’”

