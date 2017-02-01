Chinese Laundry Puts Up Three-Story, 78-Foot-Wide Installation at Its L.A. HQ

Max Knight

Chinese Laundry is putting on a new face. The Los Angeles-based fashion footwear brand has unveiled a three-story, 78-feet-wide installation on its Culver City headquarters by international topography artist Ricardo Gonzalez.

Gonzalez’s work, titled “California Dreamin’,” was inspired by the new look, feel and voice of Chinese Laundry, which recently underwent a rebrand. Chinese Laundry, which focuses on casual and dress looks targeting millennials, is sold in 30 countries.

The company’s headquarters is on busy La Cienega Boulevard; more than 300,000 cars are estimated to pass by the building each week. The new Metro line also runs parallel to the Chinese Laundry offices.

The mural adds to the already vibrant artistic pulse in this part of the city. Within a mile of the building there are notable works from street artists including Jen Stark, Kurtis Culig, Bird O, Donald Robertson and Jason Woodside.

The new installation at the Chinese Laundry headquarters by Ricardo Gonzalez. Courtesy of brand.

Gonzalez works under the name”It’s A Living.” His other clients include Nike, Google, LuluLemon and Coca-Cola.

