11 Affordable Embellished Mules for Summer

This season, it seems that footwear has been moving steadily away from the “less is more,” minimal ideal and instead, heading in the opposite direction. Embellishments have been taking over shoe designs for summer ’17 — from feathers and pom-poms to blingy crystals, tassels and more.

That said, we’re not only seeing this trend from the likes of Fendi and Rochas and other high-end brands, but also fast-fashion retailers such as Topshop, Urban Outfitters and Zara have caught on too.

Read on to shop affordable and splurge-worthy embellished mules with heels for summer.

These beaded mules via Topshop have a cool ’90s feel to them as well, and are marked down from $95 to under $50.

Topshop Villain Beaded Mules, $45; topshop.com

Looking to make a statement? Look no further then these sequin-embellished block-heeled mules from Miss Selfridge. And marked down from $116 to $69.50, they’re a steal.

Miss Selfridge Embellished Heeled Mule, $69.50; asos.com

For 60 percent off, slip into these golden metallic leather mules with polished dome studs and grommets from Michael Kors Collection’s resort ’17 lineup.

Michael Kors Collection Brianna embellished metallic leather mules, $184; net-a-porter.com

And for 50 percent off, these snakeskin-printed mules from No.21 would go great with anything from denim cutoffs or jeans for a casual day to a dress or a skirt dressier occasions.

N.21 Snakeskin Print Embellished Mules, $272; farfetch.com

