Celebs Spotted Wearing Affordable Shoes: Shop Their Looks

View Slideshow Bella Hadid wearing Nike 'Classic Cortez' sneakers out on June 10. Instagram/Foot Locker

Often celebrities wear the most expensive, prominent designers because, well, it’s available to them. But every so often, A-listers step out in affordable footwear. Read on to see shoe styles for under $100 that your favorite stars have been rocking.

Recently, Gigi Hadid was spotted walking around Greenwich Village in New York wearing pastel pink Reebok sneakers. The 22-year-old supermodel paired the kicks with a full Adam Selman ensemble and carried a Jason Stalvey “Top Handle 2.0 Lizard” bag.

Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather Pastels, $79.99; zappos.com

On June 13, Hilary Duff was seen wearing white Soludos espadrilles for under $50 with a white and blue striped blouse and cut-off jean shorts on the set of her show “Younger.”

Soludos ‘Original Dali’ Espadrille Slip-On, $41.95; nordstrom.com

For the “Wonder Woman” premiere in Los Angeles in late May, Gal Gadot sported flat sandals underneath her red sequined gown. What’s more, the sandals are only $50 from Spring.

Starda Sandals, $50; shopspring.com

For more stars wearing affordable shoe styles, check out the gallery ahead.

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez Posed In Gucci Sneakers With Alex Rodriguez at the Louvre in Paris

Find Out What Shoe Style You Should Wear Based on Your Horoscope

All the Best Shoes on the Red Carpet at the Los Angeles Film Festival