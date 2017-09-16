Sneak Peek: Casadei’s Spring ’18 Collection

A sketch from Casadei's spring '18 collection. Courtesy of Casadei

Ahead of forthcoming presentations in Milan next week, Casadei has unveiled a first-look at styles from its spring ’18 collection today.

One of the sketches shows a blue slip-on platform sandal in blue with multi-color floral motif, with thick straps across the toe and mid-foot. Another design rfeatures a tan over-the-knee boot that incorporates an ornate cutout pattern, a pointed-toe profile and the brand’s signature blade heel.

The spring ’18 collection will also include nods to archival styles from the ‘90s as the label celebrates its 60th anniversary, with plans for an exclusive capsule collection to mark the milestone.

In a statement to Footwear News, Cesare Casadei said the spring ‘18 line “describes a personal, passionate journey through my family’s memorabilia — looking at a glorious heritage with one eye, with the other aiming to the future full of possibilities, innovations and challenges.”

“My goal is to create designs that women can wear from day to night, feeling confident while running through their busy schedule,” Casadei added.

On Thursday, Casadei debuted its capsule collaboration with model-influencer Lena Perminova. The range includes two over-the-knee boots, platform ankle booties, biker boots and pumps.

