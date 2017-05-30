Caroline Vreeland Gives Off 90s Vibes in Steve Madden’s Latest Ad

Caroline Vreeland in Steve Madden's digital ad. Courtesy of brand

The ’90s are in full force for Steve Madden’s upcoming digital campaign, and Caroline Vreeland is front and center. The singer and actress has been named the brand’s newest face, and starting June 1, she can be seen rocking Madden’s legendary platform shoes in an upcoming ad.

“She’s confident, real and has a great sense of humor,” Madden said of his new leading lady, adding that she’s “fun, sexy and … even a little dangerous.”

For Vreeland, she’s always admired the Steve Madden girl.

“The woman who wears a Steve Madden shoe is active, adventurous, fashion-forward and not afraid to be daring when it comes expressing herself through fashion,” she told Footwear News.

In the new ad, Madden makes a brief cameo while Vreeland shakes and stomps in a variety of Steve Madden platforms, all the while asking the brand’s footwear fans to “Choose Your Platform.”

“The ’90s never go out of fashion [because] so many incredible artists and movements came from that decade — plus 1990 was the year our company started,” Madden said.

The ’90s were a memorable era for Vreeland. The budding star told FN that the decade marked the first time she learned to express herself through fashion. “This resurgence of youth feels really fresh right now,” she added.

The partnership will continue with Vreeland as the face of the brand’s fall ’17 global campaign, which launches in more than 60 countries in August.

