Go Behind the Scenes of Camila Cabello’s First Skechers Campaign

View Slideshow Camila Cabello wears a style from the new collection of Skechers Hi-Lites. Courtesy of Skechers

Singer Camila Cabello is joining the gang of celebrities that have been endorsed by footwear brands, recently announcing a partnership with Skechers. In a new global marketing campaign, set to launch later this month, the 20-year-old will star as the face of the brand’s women’s footwear category.

“This year is the beginning of a totally new chapter for me, both in my music and my outlook on life and I’m thrilled to step into Skechers as part of this journey,” said Cabello. According to the former Fifth Harmony singer, the company’s emphasis on philanthropy is a driving factor behind her excitement to join as an ambassador.

“Skechers is making a difference – whether it’s giving new shoes to millions of kids or saving shelter animals’ lives. It’s important for me to use my success to give back, and to partner with like- minded companies who also believe in paying it forward,” she said.

In a sneak peek for her first upcoming campaign, Cabello wears a style from the new collection of Skechers Hi-Lites ($59), a part of the Skecher Street line, that will land this fall. The sneaker features a black upper with a gold, color blocked heel and toe cap and is finished with a contrasting white sole.

Skechers is equally excited about the partnership with the Cuban-born musician, who hails from Cojímar — a village east of Havana. Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, said, “Camila is a natural heir to our legacy of singing superstars – she’s already loved by millions, and is the one to watch this year and beyond.”

The campaign will appear in Spanish and English.

