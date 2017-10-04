9 Ways to Support Breast Cancer Research With Shoes — Starting Under $30

As October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the shoe industry has rallied together in support of research for a cure through proceeds from the sale of limited-edition shoes. Below, are ways you can help the fight.

Fight Song

New Balance has a collection dedicated to the breast cancer cause that can be shopped year-round. The Lace Up for the Cure collection is available now via newbalance.com and boasts several running, training, casual and cleated styles for men and women adorned with pink. Five percent of the suggested retail price, which ranges from $68 to $165, will be donated to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $500,000.

Buy: New Balance 990v4 $68 to $165 buy it

Pink Alert

Sam Edelman, a division of St. Louis-based Caleres, will donate 10 percent of all sales this month from in-store and online purchases of its Hazel pump in neon pink velvet and Felicia ballet flat in berry suede to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The Hazel retails for $120, and the Felicia is priced at $100.

Sam Edelman Hazel pump. Courtesy of brand

Buy: Sam Edelman Felicia Flats $120 buy it

Three’s Company

This month, Latigo and Baretraps, divisions of Fenton, Mo.-based Footwear Unlimited, and the New York-based Bernardo brand are all raising funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to prevention and a cure for the disease. Latigo and Baretraps will donate 10 percent of sales from all product sold on its website Oct. 1-8, while Bernardo.com will donate 20 percent of sales from its pink Paige rainboot throughout the month.

Bernardo Paige rain boot. Courtesy of brand

Buy: Bernardo Paige Rain Boot $145 buy it

Lone Star Support

SAS Shoes, based in San Antonio, is once again doing its part on behalf of breast cancer awareness through a blanket company donation to the Living Beyond Breast Cancer nonprofit. Consumers can also show their support for the cause through the purchase of the brand’s Sporty limited-edition athletic style featuring a pink ribbon logo. The shoes are available at SAS stores and on its ecommerce site for $171.

SAS sporty sneaker. Courtesy of brand

Buy: SAS Sporty Sneaker $171 buy it

To Life

Teaneck, N.J.-based Bernie Mev is continuing its year-round fundraising efforts on behalf of breast cancer awareness through the sale of its Catwalk woven slip-on style, available in pewter/hot pink and gray/rose gold. All profits from the sale of the shoes, retailing for $29.99 on QVC.com, go to Shasheret, a Jewish breast cancer organization.

Bernie Mev’s woven Catwalk flat. Courtesy of QVC

Buy: Bernie Mev's Catwalk Flat $29.99 buy it

Flipping Out

Comfort brand Vionic, based in San Rafael, Calif., has released two limited-edition patterns of its Beach Noosa toe-post sandal — a pink palm version and pink ikat look. The company will donate $5 to a local breast cancer charity from every pair sold. The sandals, retailing for $40, are available on the Vionic website.

Vionic Beach Noosa flip-flop. Courtesy of brand

Buy: Vionic Beach Noosa Flip-Flop $40 buy it

Nature Made

Miami-based brand Alepel has created a series of 100 mules, retailing for $140, featuring floral designs painted by Luis Alberto Cancú, a 16-year-old hearing-impaired artist from the Dominican Republic. The patterns are based on artwork by brand founder and designer Adriana Epelboim-Levy in collaboration with local fashion icon and breast cancer survivor Angeles Almuna. A portion of proceeds from its website sales will go to Glam4Good, dedicated to creating, celebrating and empowering positive transformation through style.

Alepel’s hand painted mule. Courtesy of brand

Buy: Alepel Mules $140 buy it

Walk This Way

The Walking Co., based in Westlake Village, Calif., has launched its seventh annual “Walking for Hope” campaign to support charitable efforts. The retailer plans to donate a portion of proceeds (with a minimum of 5 percent) from sales of Abeo shoes and accessories with the pink ribbon on its website and company stores to help fund cancer research and raise awareness for the City of Hope cancer research center.

Abeo’s pink ribbon clog. Courtesy of brand

Buy: Abeo's Clogs $149.95 buy it

Boot It

The Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research will again be the recipient of Durango Boot’s charity fundraiser. The brand, a division of Rocky Brands Inc., will donate $2 for each pair of pink ribbon boots sold on its website, up to $35,000 annually. The Franklin, Tenn.-based label has been working with the nonprofit for the past four years.

Durango’s pink ribbon boot. Courtesy of brand