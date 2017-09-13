‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky Is Now an Ambassador for This Comfort Shoe Brand

Former" The Bachelorette" contestant Ali Fedotowsky-Manno has teamed up with Born Footwear. Ashley Burns

Fashion-comfort brand Born is putting on a fresh face. The company has announced its first-ever style ambassador — Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, former contestant on the premiere of the reality show “The Bachelorette,” and now a busy mom.

Fedotowsky-Manno will front the brand’s fall-winter #TakeComfort campaign, styling looks from the collection suited to her busy life. She has curated five must-have styles available online through Nov. 1.

“Now that I’m a mom, my everyday clothes have changed since I have to pick up my little girl all the time,” she said. “That said, I try not to let it affect my style too much. I’m certainly drawn to flats, boots and block heels since they are a lot more comfortable when running around with a little one.”

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno in Born knee-high boots. Ashley Burns

According to Fedotowsky-Manno, when it comes to her go-to style, “I love my Gallinara over-the-knee flat boots for when I’m out and about with Molly. They’re stylish, great to have to transition from summer to fall and are super-comfortable.”

In addition, she selected a mixed-media heeled bootie and a Western-inspired ankle boot.

Fedotowsky-Mann also pens a blog, AliLuvs.com.

Want more?

Oscar de la Renta Spring ’18 Collection at New York Fashion Week

Derek Lam’s Spring ’18 Collection at New York Fashion Week