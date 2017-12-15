Blundstone Debuts Comfy & Feminine Block Heeled Boots for Fall ’18

Blundstone's new block heel boot for women. Courtesy

Blundstone is expanding its women’s footwear collection for the fall 2018 season

Known for being the original Chelsea boot brand since 1870 from Tasmania, Australia, Blundstone announced its first-ever heeled boot, developed in response to an overwhelming interest from female consumers.

Created with iconic Blundstone boot in mind, the new block heel boot is shaped exclusively for a women’s foot and built to deliver a distinct feminine and stylish fit, perfect for pairing with skinny jeans and sweaters in the coming colder months.

Available in three rustic earthy colorways — black, antique taupe and antique brown — each is made with the comfort and durability the brand is known for, with the Comfort Classic foot bed and shock absorbing Poron XRD in both the heel and forefoot. The sleek pull-on boot will retail for $189.95.

“With 147 years under our belt, we know that success isn’t achieved by standing still. We continue to innovate, design and evolve with our consumer needs and attitudes,” says Steve Libonati, Blundstone’s U.S. distributor.

“As we look at our growth over the next five years, there’s no question the women’s category offers the greatest area of opportunity for Blundstone, not only through further retail expansion, but also in our ongoing product development.”

Last week, Blundstone’s National sales manager, Tim Engel reiterated this sentiment, telling FN, ” Based on the [continued] growth of the women’s business, Blundstone has put a lot of energy and emphasis on expanding this market segment.”

