Meghan Markle Favorite Birdies Slippers Opens San Francisco Store

Bianca Gates and Marisa Sharkey in Birdies' new San Francisco boutique. Tina Case

Birdies, a brand of upscale women’s slippers that counts Prince Harry’s actress-girlfriend Meghan Markle among its many fans, has opened its first store in San Francisco today. Founded by Bianca Gates and Marisa Sharkey, the brand focuses on elegant at-home looks that retail for $140.

The 1,500-sq.-ft. store, located at 1934 Union Street in the city’s Pacific Heights neighborhood, welcomes shoppers with a living room-like atmosphere that allows them to leisurely shop while sipping a glass of wine. “We wanted to give people a place to come and not only try the slippers, but also get a sense of our brand,” Gates said.

According to the founders, Birdies was created to solve the problem of what women could fashionably step into at home. “They’re not pajama slippers or meant for the bedroom,” said Gates, about the brand’s classic slip-on styles, which are offered in a range of materials. “They’re for the woman who is entertaining family and friends. We added a rubber sole because she’s very busy and running in and out.”

Since the company’s offices are located upstairs from the store, the owners can spend time on the selling floor, interacting with customers. “We want to hear what silhouettes they like and what other [Birdies products] they want,” Gates noted.

