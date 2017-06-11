Best Nursing Shoes to Express Your Personal Style

View Slideshow Dansko Color Burst Patent Leather 'Professional' shoe. Courtesy of brand

It’s hard to find a nurse today dressed head-to-toe in white. Bright colors and novelty prints have taken over the health care market, with these workers now expressing their personal style on the job.

While uniform dress codes may vary from doctors’ offices to individual hospitals, footwear requirements remain the same — slip-resistant styles that offer nurses protection.

Brands including Dansko, Sanita, LaForst, Nurse Mates and Naturalizer are taking more liberties when it comes to color and pattern, using the classic clog design as the base for a wide range of novelty looks. Uppers are detailed in floral designs, geometrics and polka dots, done in pastels and bold colors to match just about any scrubs.

Since comfort is just as critical to those constantly on their feet, often working 12-hour shifts, nursing shoe brands are adding a range of features and benefits to their offering that include energy-return cushioned footbeds, arch supports, antimicrobial linings and bottoms that provide a hint of bounce.

Due to an enhanced level of performance and comfort, many of the styles come with higher price points. However, they’re worth the investment since their trend-driven styling allows them to double as an everyday look, offering nurses underfoot protection even on a rainy day.

