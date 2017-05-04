The Best Fascinators and Matching Shoes for the Kentucky Derby

View Slideshow Tabitha Simmons shoes. Courtesy of debenhams/farfetch

With the Kentucky Derby this weekend (Saturday, May 6) it’s time to be thinking fascinators. The headpiece has become a more recent trend in Kentucky Derby fashion. The chic headwear was popularized in recent years by Kate Middleton, who has been seen donning the style on numerous occasions.

So if you’re planning on sporting a fascinator for the occasion, FN rounded up some glamorous options, as well as shoes to match.

It’s hard to go wrong with classic white at the Kentucky Derby. Try this pretty floral fascinator from Jenny Packham with these sleek Sergio Rossi sandals.

No. 1 Jenny Packham Grey floral fascinator, $84; debenhams.com; Sergio Rossi Open toe sandals, $795; farfetch.com

For a smaller, more subtle fascinator, try this pale pink style, also from Jenny Packham. And to go with, slip into these Stuart Weitzman suede sandals in the same colorway.

No. 1 Jenny Packham Pink flower pillbox fascinator, $84; debenhams.com; Stuart Weitzman ‘Nu Naked’ Sandals, $464; farfetch.com

For a bolder, black option, you might opt for this J by Jasper Conran style, paired with these Phillip Lim sandals.

J by Jasper Conran Black and white mini linear disk fascinator, $70; debenhams.com; 3.1 Phillip Lim Martini sandals, $420; farfetch.com

To shop more fascinators and matching shoes for the Kentucky Derby, check out the gallery.