8 Comfortable Ballet Flats You’ll Want to Wear This Spring

View Slideshow Ecco's Shape Tassel Ballet Flat with pom-pom trim. Courtesy of brand.

It’s ballet flat season once again and it’s time to break out those chic little shoes.

While Audrey Hepburn may have walked around effortlessly in a pair, for many of us these barely-there looks aren’t always the most comfortable option around.

But don’t think you need to cross them off your spring footwear list entirely. Comfort brands have stepped in with on-trend options with enhanced comfort features including super soft uppers and cushioned footbeds.

Let’s start from the top. Think about all those times ballet flats have rubbed against your skin causing blisters that required a box of Band-Aids to make it through the day. Today, brands are increasingly addressing the issue with styles made of glove-like leathers that that are gentle on skin.

Take Cole Haan’s Tali Bow ballet flat from its Grand.OS. collection. It’s leather lined and features a padded leather footbed and lightweight rubber outsole, while Aerosoles Teashop ballet style is designed on its signature Stitch ‘N Turn technology for flexibility, then adds a memory foam footbed.

Aerosoles Teashop Bow Tie Flat, $49.99; aerosoles.com

While the season’s wave of ballet flats are keeping comfort top of mind, it doesn’t mean style has been put on the back burner. Ecco’s Shape Tassel Ballerina does its version with a modern tapered toe while adding a fun pom-pom to the vamp. Or try FitFlop’s Adoraballerina, an athletic-inspired version that works with today’s offering of yoga pants or capris.

FitFlop Adoraballerina Perf, $125; fitflop.com

Click through the gallery to see more top ballet flat picks.

Drew Barrymore On How She Balances Comfort and Style

How Comfort One Shoes Gives Customers Exclusive Products and Rich Retail Experiences