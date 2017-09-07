5 Must-Have Schutz Shoes You Need for Fall

Schutz Theodora boots for fall '17 Courtesy of brand

New York Fashion Week kicked off with a slew of parties on Wednesday night, and thanks to Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin, the spotlight shined on Schutz shoes.

The models showed support for the label at an after-party in New York City following the in-store launch of the Brazilian brand’s fall ’17 collection.

Virgil Abloh and Bella Hadid at the Schutz after-party in New York. Courtesy image

With fall creeping up, Schutz displayed a vast offering centered around key themes of Bold Sport, Downtown and On the Road. Materials focused on satin, velvet, leather and suede in bright colors to begin the season as well as a mix of darker tones.

Here are five must-haves for fall.

Schutz Myrelle boots for fall ’17 Courtesy of brand

Founder Alexandre Birman pointed to the Myrelle as one of his favorites in this collection. Covered in slouchy metal material, the ankle booties give off a sleek edginess.

Schutz Samyra mules for fall ’17 Courtesy of brand

Following the white-shoes trend into fall, these flat slides offer a touch of Western influence.

Schutz Lizzy sandals for fall ’17 Courtesy of brand

These mule peep-toe sandals are available in more colors, but this burgundy suede could be a perfect pairing with a cropped denim jean.

Schutz Sandriny heels for fall ’17 Courtesy of brand

This yellow suede slingback is the perfect transition from summer, while also offering extra detailing with the asymmetrical band.

Schutz Theodora boots for fall ’17 Courtesy of brand

Another standout is the Theodora leather bootie. A point of difference? The teardrop-shaped heel, which Birman noted is a new feature for fall.

