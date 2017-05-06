Bearpaw Sponsors ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ Event Featuring Men Marching in Heels to End Violence Against Women

Men wearing high heels. REX Shutterstock.

Bearpaw continues to take strides in its makeover as a head-to-toe lifestyle brand.

Today, the label will take part as the official Fancy Footwear sponsor for the WEAVE foundation’s Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event in Sacramento, Calif., which raises awareness on rape, sexual assault, trafficking, and violence against women; the organization also provides support services for victims.

We're just a couple hundred $ away from our goal. Help us! We're walking 3+ miles in heels for @WEAVEinc tomorrow! https://t.co/TnpWmh9J39 pic.twitter.com/c0vUSHq7B5 — Nick Leonti (@NLeonti) May 5, 2017

“We are very passionate to be a part of such a worthy cause and event,” Bearpaw president John Pierce said. “Bearpaw is not only committed to providing quality footwear and accessories to consumers, the company is also committed to providing support to philanthropic endeavors.”

The annual event takes place near its Citrus Heights headquarters and includes men marching in high heels to support the cause — a nod to being “in her shoes.”

Last year the campaign raised more than $340,000.

Bearpaw branding is included in signage and on swag bags given to participants. Last year the label took part in the Ticket to Dream Foundation’s “Boot for Boot” campaign and matched purchases made online with footwear donations that supported foster children.

Bearpaw introduced outerwear last year and announced in March its expanded accessories division with the addition of three collections for fall through a partnership with Quagga Accessories, LLC, a St. Louis-based licensing, design and manufacturing company.