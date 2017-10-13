Bearpaw Debuts Women’s Comfy Trans-Seasonal Boots

Styles from Bearpaw's trans-seasonal collection. Courtesy of Bearpaw

The new trend of wearing boots all year round is about to become more realistic than ever with Bearpaw’s new trans-seasonal line of women’s boots.

In an effort to close the gap between the summer and winter months, and make it easier to sport your favorite boots whenever you like, Bearpaw’s new iteration of its classic boot lineup welcomes a class of everyday footwear.

The trans-seasonal collection drops in June next year at select retailers and bearpaw.com with a retail price of $50 to $80.

The new innovative designs are prepared for whatever the elements have to offer and are functional no matter what the temperature. With a high-quality foundation and stylish elements, these new boots stay on-trend with the Bearpaw mission. “True to the DNA of Bearpaw, our new trans-seasonal footwear focuses on providing quality and value through stylish, timeless, and functional designs,” said John Pierce, president.

Several classic silhouettes such as Metropolis, Venture, Weekend and Cozy, feature new updates, including a complete wool upper and sock liners that are removable. New memory foam beds and durable rubber outsoles make the boots ready to wear for any occasion.

