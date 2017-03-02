Bearpaw Expands Accessories to Include New Ponchos, Vests, Fedoras and More

Bearpaw's fall '17 collection. Courtesy of Bearpaw.

After introducing a new outerwear line last year, Bearpaw continues its progression as a versatile head-to-toe label.

The lifestyle brand will expand its accessories division with the addition of three new collections for fall through a partnership with Quagga Accessories, LLC, a St. Louis-based licensing, design and manufacturing company.

“We are very excited to work with the Quagga team on this new venture,” Bearpaw president John Pierce said in a statement. “With over 125 years of combined experience in the accessory industry, the brand is one of the leading companies in their category and will be a key component in our expansion into the accessories market.”

Bearpaw already produces some knit hats, cozy socks and boot toppers, but the forthcoming line will introduce new styles and products with three collections. Among them, The Wearables line includes printed ruanas, ponchos and wraps; The Let’s Get Cozy collection incorporates Sherpa blankets, vests and knit pop-over gloves and scarves; The Hat Shoppe range features fedoras, beanies, and trap and brim hats.

Prices in the collections range from $19 to $45; and the items will be available Aug. 1 on Bearpaw.com.

Now celebrating more than 15 years, the brand is building off the momentum of its more fashion-leaning footwear initiatives and recent outerwear expansion.

“A lot of it goes with natural growth,” Pierce told FN last year ahead of the brand’s foray into outerwear. “What we’ve seen over the last couple of years has been on the upward swing — more in the fashion items as opposed to the core items that people have to come love.”