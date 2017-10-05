Dr. Scholl’s Partners With Athleta For Exclusive Online Shoe Collection

Fashion-comfort brand Dr. Scholl’s is sharing its design know-how with leading women’s athletic clothing and accessories retailer Athleta. The two are partnering for a series of exclusive looks under the Dr. Scholl’s Original label to be sold at Athleta.gap.com.

The series includes athletic-inspired styles such as the Leta sneaker boot, Scout slip-on and Lane Chelsea boot, available in a range of colors and materials that will be rolled out during October. Retail prices range from $88 to $165.

The footwear brand takes its inspiration from Dr. Scholl, an inventor and entrepreneur who created products for foot comfort. He was best known for a simple wood sandal with a brightly colored strap, launched in the ’60s. In fact, for any fans of “Sex and the City,” Carrie Bradshaw embraced the iconic sandal, instantly turning it into a fave among fashionistas.

While Athleta currently offers a selection of footwear in the performance and lifestyle categories, fellow activewear retailer LuLuLemon took its first step into footwear in August with the introduction of men’s and women’s sneakers by Athletic Propulsion Labs in 23 select stores around the country.

