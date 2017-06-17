Athleisure Shoes You Can Wear Sightseeing This Summer

View Slideshow Bluprint Stiinson slip-on style with airy perforations. Courtesy of brand

It’s summer getaway time. But not everyone is heading to the beach or national park. There are lots of vacationers who prefer some old old-fashioned group sightseeing that includes exploring the streets of Paris to a walk down New York’s Museum Mile.

If tackling the big city is on you agenda, make sure you have the right travel gear beginning with a pair of comfortable athleisure shoes — those lightweight looks that marry casual and athletic elements for a more fashionable alternative to sneakers.

Since vacations are a time for relaxation, there’s no need to dress up even when hitting the big city. But, don’t be one of those tourists that are easily identified by their T-shirt, short-shorts and athletic shoes. It’s better to leave those backyard looks at home in favor of footwear that’s more appropriate for big city wear.

All this doesn’t mean you have to give up the comfort features you’ve likely grown accustomed to in today’s athletic footwear. Athleisure looks borrow the best components of the active market including cushioned insoles, lightweight flexible outsoles and airy fabric uppers — they just combine those elements in a more sophisticated way.

These sport-casuals also cover a range of lifestyle categories from sandals by Baretraps and Cole Haan to lace-ups from Abeo and booties by Bearpaw. For a dressier look, Jambu does a sport-inspired skimmer, while Bluprint does an espradrille-inspired slip-on.

And, since they often weight just ounces a shoe, it’s easy to pack two or three pairs along so you’re covered no matter what the day’s itinerary includes.

