How One Veteran Designer Is Making a Mark With a New Line of Comfortable Yet Stylish Shoes for Women

Bird of Flight collection for fall '18. George Chinsee

Veteran women’s shoe designer Naomi Reid is staking her own claim in the industry with the fall ’18 launch of Bird of Flight. “It’s for those who want to feel pretty, cool and chic, but comfortable,” said Reid, whose résumé includes work at women’s fashion brand Latigo.

The artisan collection of casual and tailored looks is inspired by Reid’s relaxed California lifestyle and incorporates comfort features such as cushioned leather-lined insoles. “The uppers and linings are made from insanely soft vegetable-tanned, naturally dyed leathers, meant to get better the more they’re worn,” she explained.

Reid’s shoe obsession dates back to her school days. Originally from New York, she recalled spending her childhood fixated on her school shoes. She moved to California in her early 20s, where she decided to test her skills at shoe design. “I’m deeply inspired by watching what super-cool yet busy women with effortless style love to wear on their feet,” said Reid, who targets the line at women from 20 to 50.

Bird of Flight footwear is produced exclusively in a small artisan factory in Brazil and includes a wardrobe of styles such as the Halo lace-up ankle boot; Eddy mule with a Western attitude; and Joni, a modern take on the classic wood-bottom clog.

Reid has also done a series of super-soft barefoot styles that include Native American-inspired booties and easy-to-wear slip-ons.

The collection is accessibly priced from $99-$169.

