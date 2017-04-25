Anthropologie Is Doing Vintage-Style Spring and Summer Shoes With Dr. Scholl’s

Courtesy of Dr. Scholl's.

Dr. Scholl’s Wilde Block Heel Sandals, $118; anthropologie.com

Iconic footwear brand Dr. Scholl’s is once again collaborating with retailer Anthropologie for a capsule collection, available for sale today.

The curated series fuses modern and edgy prints with vintage-inspired shoe silhouettes. It’s available online and at select Anthropologie stores.

Included in the offering is the Enya wedge, a nod to the iconic Dr. Scholl’s Original Exercise Sandal, but with a contemporary twist. It features a new take on a wood bottom and embroidered mesh or blue dye strap,while the Wilde is a feminine city sandal with an artisan stripe and trendy tassel. Lastly, the Scout Slip On is a sporty silhouette in gray suede and marble finish.

Anthropolgie x Dr. Scholl’s Scout Slip On Sneaker. Courtesy of Dr. Scholl's

Anthropolgie x Dr. Scholl’s Scout Slip On Sneaker, $108; anthropologie.com

“It’s been a successful partnership as we share core customers who love brands known for their casual elegant aesthetic with whimsical inspired details,” said Katie Moore, senior designer for Dr. Scholl’s. “The styles we will offer this spring fit that bill and are the perfect natural next step together.”

Anthropolige x Dr. Scholl’s Enya wedge with buckle. Courtesy of Dr. Scholl's.

Anthropolige x Dr. Scholl’s Enya wedge with buckle, $128; anthropologie.com

