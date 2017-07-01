Celebrate the Fourth of July in These Star-Spangled Looks

View Slideshow Teva’s Original Universal sandal, $50; teva.com. Courtesy of Teva

Footwear designers are giving three cheers for the red, white and blue this Fourth of July, detailing women’s styles in an Americana color scheme. And, with the country in such a divisive state these days, what better time to show your support for the nation.

This summer, brands are interpreting the patriotic theme in a range of ways, adding classic stars and stripes to everything from western boots by Durango to flip-flops by Havaianas and high-tops by Converse.

Not sure you are on board for these flag waving looks. Remember, a classic colors of red, white and blue, is easy to pair with the wave of denim wear in the market today, especially the newer ankle length jeans that draw even more attention to footwear.

For those who really want to go all the way this holiday season, they can treat themselves to a pair indulge in a pair of needlepoint slippers by Stubbs and Wootton, that retail for $450. But, for the rest us, these novelty looks can be snagged for under $75, making them an affordable indulgence to be taken out of the closet holiday time.

Click through the gallery to view more July 4th styles.

