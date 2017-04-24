Whitney Port’s Alexander Wang Sandals Are More Than 50 Percent Off

Whitney Port REX Shutterstock

Mom-to-be and designer Whitney Port is not letting pregnancy slow her down. The former reality star was spotted wearing embellished Alexander Wang flatform sandals on the set of “Extra TV” last week, where she was showing off her new line of tableware products, created in collaboration with Cheeky exclusively for Target. While we’re excited for cute cups, plates and more, we’d be lying if we didn’t say we were more excited that Port’s platforms are on sale.

Whitney Port wearing embellished Alexander Wang sandals. Splash News

Not only are they on sale, but they are 55 percent off, making them ON SALE. Marked down to $268 on The Outnet, these edgy sandals are perfect for the summer season ahead. You can pair them with jeans, like Port did, or choose to wear them with a dress or miniskirt. They are selling out fast!

Alexander Wang Sandrah silver-hardware embellished sandals. Courtesy of The Outnet

Sandrah silver-hardware embellished sandals, $267.75; theoutnet.com



