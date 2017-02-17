Timberland and Grungy Gentleman Collaborate on a Men’s Shoe Line

Grungy Gentleman x Timberland 6-inch boots. Courtesy of brand.

Timberland and men’s lifestyle brand Grungy Gentleman have joined forces for a spring footwear collaboration that launches today.

Known for its six-stripe design insignia, Grungy Gentleman is collaborating with Timberland for an update of Timberland’s premium 6-inch boot, available in both classic wheat and black nubuck, in addition to a sporty take on Timberland’s Killington oxford.

“Timberland is the most iconic boot company in the world – I have been wearing Timberland product since childhood and continue to do so today,” said Jace Lipstein, founder and designer of Grungy Gentleman. “Being able to work with such iconic silhouettes mainly the 6-inch boot in black and wheat nubuck is a dream come true. Applying our six-stripe signature to the collar of the 6-inch boot is a fresh take on a classic. The ice soles are the showstopper feature of the boot. Pushing boundaries and the willingness to create is something we pride ourselves on at Grungy Gentleman, therefore creating the Killington sneaker with Timberland is our take on athletic luxury for footwear. Using ripstop and a jersey block elevated our sneaker while maintaining the ethos of both brands. It created a classic Timberland shoe with a new Grungy Gentleman twist.”

Grungy Gentleman x Timberland 6-inch wheat boot. Courtesy of brand.

The 6-inch boots feature a translucent ice sole, while the oxford’s white sole is updated with a speckle glow-in-the-dark design. All three shoes include Grungy Gentleman’s six-stripe insignia.

The shoes made their debut during Grungy Gentleman’s runway show in New York earlier this month. The collection is known for its mixture of athleisure-inspired style and sportswear aesthetics.

Grungy Gentleman x Timberland 6-inch boots. Courtesy of brand.

The styles are available at online com and in Timberland stores. The 6-inch boots retail for $240, while the oxford retails for $110.

