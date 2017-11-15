9 Shoe-Inspired Christmas Ornaments to Dress Up Any Tree

Do you have a shoe lover in the family but don’t know their size? No problem. Consider filling their Christmas stocking with a wardrobe of footwear-inspired ornaments that will add a fashion touch to any tree and never go out of style.

Here are a range of looks inspired by vintage women’s styles to rugged duck boots and sneakers.

1. Kurt Adler Grey Boot Ornament

Kurt Adler’s ladies’ winter boot ornament is detailed with a cozy cuff and button trim.

2. Pinnacle Peak Trading Co. Red Wooden Dutch Shoe Ornament

Pinnacle Peak Trading Co. miniaturizes a pair of classic Dutch shoes in blown glass with a windmill for a touch of whimsy.

3. Met Museum 2017 Shoe Ornament Set

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2017 shoe ornament set replicates the style of shoes in the museum’s Costume Institute.

4. Christmas Mouse Field Boot Ornament

A classic duck boot is done in blown glass and dressed up in gold with touches of sparkle at the laces.

5. Kurt Adler 3-Inch Resin Boots with Fur Ornament Set

Kurt Adler adds faux fur to a pair of high-heel boots made of durable resin.

6. Tori Home Pearl and Glitter High-Heel Shoe Christmas Ornament

Tori Home’s pearl and glitter high-heel ornament adds a touch of elegance to any tree.

7. Happy Feet Ceramic Ornament

A Birkenstock sandal-inspired ceramic ornament calls for a natural Christmas tree.

8. Ornament Shop Wellies Christmas Ornament

Stay dry trimming the tree with a Wellies glass ornament in fun polka dots that’s crafted in Poland.

9. Red High-Top Sneaker Christmas Ornament

Sneakerheads will enjoy hanging a pair of red Converse-inspired high tops.