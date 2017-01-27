This 5-Year-Old’s Adorable Shoe-Tying Tutorial Has Been Viewed 11.4 Million Times

By / 4 hours ago
Colton Lillard
Colton Lillard's viral video.
Facebook

After a video of a college basketball player losing her shoe amassed more than 1 million views this week, footwear is going viral again thanks to a young boy’s creative shoe-tying technique.

Ashley Lillard shared the Facebook video of her 5-year-old son, Colton, tying his shoes with a unique trick he says he learned from his friend, River.

“There’s a new way to tie shoes,” Colton proclaims at the start of the video. What follows is a two-minute tutorial of Colton walking the viewer through the shoe hack, resulting in a sturdy double knot that will prevent shoelaces from coming untied.

As of 4 p.m. ET today, the video has been viewed 11,442,938 times with 223,544 shares and 9,264 comments.

More than just a cute clip, Lillard says the response to the video has been overwhelming. “It’s been crazy; we’ve heard from a 50-year-old woman who had a stroke and can now tie her shoes. We’ve heard from thousands of parents,” she told People. “It’s been amazing.”

