Shop Bow-Embellished Footwear — From Thom Browne, Isabel Marant and More

Embellished footwear is all the rage at the moment, so it’s no surprise that plenty of brands offer shoes with bow detailing. The adornment — whether it’s obvious or subtle — is feminine and fun, and is set to spice up any outfit. Read on to shop bow-embellished sandals, pumps and more.
Here, Thom Browne leather loafers offer a hint of patriotism with a red, white and navy bow-strap detail.
Thom Browne bow loafers, $990; farfetch.com
Jimmy Choo’s patent slingback pump features a subtle bow embellishment on the toe — adding just a little something extra to a classic style.
Jimmy Choo Blare bow-embellished pumps, $631; farfetch.com
It feels impossible to talk about bow-embellished footwear without mentioning Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma satin bow sneakers. Stars like Ariana Grande and Lena Dunham have rocked the unique shoe from the “Wild Thoughts” singer.
Fenty by Rihanna bow sneakers, $168; mytheresa.com
For a slightly retro vibe, slip into these red leather mid-heel pumps from Isabel Marant.
Isabel Marant bow pumps, $515; farfetch.com
To shop more bow-embellished shoes, check out the gallery ahead.
Want more?
Shop Affordable & Splurge-Worthy Embellished Mules
Shop Ice Cream-Embellished Shoes for National Ice Cream Day
Nike’s Iconic Air Max 97 Gets a Glam Makeover With Swarovski Crystals
Barneys Just Released Limited-Edition Retro Sneakers You Can’t Get Anywhere Else