Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Other Celebrities Rocking the Underwear-as-Outerwear Trend

Even as temperatures drop, sporting underwear as outerwear is a style that’s still trending. This style statement is ubiquitous, and it’s been seen on notables ranging from the Kardashians to Puma designer and pop star Rihanna. Scroll through to see which of your favorite celebs have adopted the sultry look lately.

Last month Kourtney Kardashian hit San Francisco to film “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in an Off-White pajama top and trousers with a black lacy Jessica Choay Fine bra and Balenciaga Knife boots.

reading all you bitches A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 13, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

Kim Kardashian — a big fan of the underwear-as-outerwear trend — stepped out in a sheer Gucci bra as a top (with a coat over it and a skirt) and Yeezy PVC mules for a late-night “gummy bear run” days prior to the trip.

Late night gummy bear run… A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Rihanna, winner of FN’s 2016 Shoe of the Year Award, stepped out in September wearing a Fenty x Puma spring ’18 turquoise zipper bra with blue underwear, and a pink tracksuit, also from the collection.

#FENTY from face to toe!!!! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 11, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

SS18 vibez. #FENTYXPUMA A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 11, 2017 at 5:57am PDT

