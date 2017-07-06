Gingham Print Sandals, Sneakers & More Styles for Summer

View Slideshow Shop SeaVees® for J.Crew sneakers and more gingham print shoe styles. Courtesy of brand

Gingham is undoubtably one of the summer’s most popular prints.

The iconic pattern is classic for summer, so it’s not so much of a surprise that Kendall Jenner posted an Instagram a couple of weeks ago sporting a gingham printed bikini. Miley Cyrus donned red gingham-print platform sandals for an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last month. The pattern is reminiscent of picnics, warm weather and beach parties.

So FN has gathered up some cool shoe styles in the print you’re going to want to get your hands on, stat.

For a platform sandal, slip into these gingham-printed espadrilles from Topshop.

Topshop Wendy Gingham Platform Sandal, $68; nordstrom.com

For a more dressy style, try these lace-up peep toe sandals from Sam Edelman.

Sam Edelman Odele gingham canvas sandals, $120; net-a-porter.com

For a little bit of color, pair these Joshua Sanders slip on sandals with a white cotton sundress or jeans for a laid back summer look.

Joshua Sanders Gingham cotton and leather slides, $128; net-a-porter.com

Check out the gallery to shop more gingham-printed shoe styles.

