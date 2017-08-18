Trends to Try: Stylish Shoes With Fringe and Tassels From the Hottest Brands

View Slideshow Shop fringe-embellished shoes from Castañer, Saint Laurent and more. Courtesy of Club Monaco

Designers embraced fringe for spring ’17, and it doesn’t seem like the trend is going anywhere anytime soon. This season, fringe-embellished footwear comes in the form of ankle boots as well as mules and sandals.

That said, whether you’re looking to make a statement or if subtlety is more your style, FN has gathered some options to make shopping the trend simpler.

Mules are everywhere right now — and, well, so is Gucci. This fringed suede style is the perfect shoe for going from the office straight to dinner.

Gucci Marmont Fringed Suede Mules, $680; net-a-porter.com

For an ankle boot offering, step into these bohemian-style tan suede booties from See by Chloé. Take them on a date or just about anywhere, for that matter.

See by Chloé Fringed Suede Ankle Boots, $395; net-a-porter.com

For a classic strappy sandal option, slip into this leather lace-up style courtesy of Loeffler Randall.

Loeffler Randall Luz Heel, $395; clubmonaco.com

To shop more fringe-embellished footwear, check out the gallery.

Want more?

The 6 Best Alternatives to the Vans Old Skool Out Now

These Retro Men’s Sneakers Prove The ’90s Are Back

The 7 Best Athletic Style Sneakers From High End Fashion Brands

The 6 Best Alternatives to the Vans Old Skool Out Now