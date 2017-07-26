21 Expensive-Looking Shoes to Shop at H&M Right Now — Starting at $25

View Slideshow Sandalettes with lacing Courtesy of brand

For fashionistas looking to test out shoe styles without breaking the bank, H&M offers a slew of shoes that are totally on-trend — and the most expensive shoes are just $99.

Slip-on shoes and loafers are chic and easy to wear. H&M has them in classic black, but the retailer also carries versions with fun detailing like brocade fabric or gold trim, as well as luxurious fur-trimmed pool slides that are just $25.

Faux-fur slides Courtesy of brand

Mules are also in, and H&M has plenty of unique takes on the silhouette. Highlights include blinged-out platform mules, faux-pearl-embellished flats and see-through heeled sandals, which offer a similar look to the see-through Yeezy sandals Kim Kardashian likes to wear to make her legs look longer.

Clear mules Courtesy of brand

H&M also offers budget-friendly versions of sock-fit boots, another major trend that’s been spotted on a number of celebrities lately, including supermodels Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and “Fetish” singer Selena Gomez. As part of its collection with Swedish singer Zara Larsson, H&M is selling crushed-velvet boots — in a Barbie pink colorway that’s right on-trend — and they look pretty similar to a style sold by Balenciaga but cost hundreds of dollars less.

Knit form-stitched ankle boots Courtesy of brand

For more trendy and affordable H&M shoes to get right now, look through the gallery.