Every Pair of Sergio Rossi Shoes Takes at Least 14 Hours to Produce

View Slideshow Sergio Rossi's spring 2018 collection. Courtesy of Sergio Rossi

Sergio Rossi might be on a new track, but the brand hasn’t stopped celebrating its storied history.

At Milan Fashion Week today, the Italian label unveiled several new SR1 silhouettes, including sharp pointy-toe flats with crystal embellishments and Mary Jane styles that incorporated a rich color palette — shades of citron, raspberry and blue lagoon. The brand tapped into its rich archives to explore its ’90s glory days.

Styles from Sergio Rossi’s spring 2018 collection. Courtesy of Sergio Rossi

The setting for the collection? A breathtaking 350-year-old Milanese church.

“It’s always emotional,” Sergio Rossi CEO Riccardo Sciutto, said of the brand’s presentation, which featured a live performance again this season.

Sciutto said Sergio Rossi, which produces about 1,000 hand-made pieces per day in its factory, spends about 14 to 16 hours making every pair of shoes.

The CEO and his management team personally spend time in the factory line to take it all in. “If you don’t do that, you can’t understand the shoes,” he said.

Sergio Rossi has recently garnered big buzz from celebrities like Katy Perry, who is wearing a custom over-the-knee boot for her new tour.

Overall, the brand continues to emphasize the day-to-night silhouette. While Sciutto said the brand’s story in the U.S. market had been centered around the evening category, “that’s not true in the rest of the world,” he said. “It’s not the DNA.”

Click through the gallery to see more from Sergio Rossi’s spring ’18 collection.