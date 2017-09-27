Best Shoe Moments from Day Two of Paris Fashion Week

On day two of Paris Fashion Week, some styles presented prove that color is key for spring ’18. Read below for a roundup of the best of the day.

Lacoste’s Crocodile Rocks

For its 85th anniversary Lacoste decamped across the Atlantic to show on home turf for the first time in 14 years. In addition to world’s most famous crocodile – reimagined tongue-in-cheek-style for spring as the buckle on its men’s loafers – the collection celebrated both French artists and French cinema. It also elevated the preppy boat shoe with a heeled version in shades that ranged from punchy to pastel.

Love in the Air at Aperlai

Aperlai spring ’18. Xavier Granet

There was a lot of love in the air at Alexandra Lanvin’s Aperlai presentation with crystal heart embellishments adorning satin pumps and sandals. The multicolor rainbow versions stole the show while woven flatforms delivered a primary hued punch. The heart motifs were inspired by artist Niki de Saint Phalle whose work also proved a major draw for Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior. Great minds think alike.

Aperlai spring ’18. Courtesy

Hermes’ Life Aquatic

<strong>Hermes spring ’18.</strong> Xavier Granet

The life aquatic, from poolside to beach was where Pierre Hardy was headed with his Hermes spring accessories. Graphic color-blocking was key and used to great effect on sneakers including both upper and sole as well plus a new suede take on the classic Oram sandal. Espadrille wedges came with rubber soles and woven strap borrowed from a beachbag. There were also cut out mules inspired by a jockey cap, more a nod to the house’s equestrian roots than the ocean. But still.