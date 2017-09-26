Dior Reinvented the Fishnet Stocking for Spring

View Slideshow Dior spring '18 Rex Shutterstock

The Dior Couturier du Rêve exhibition in Paris’ Musée des Arts Décoratif features a life-size replica of Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors, but today in the City of Light, Marie Grazia Chiuri set about smashing preconceptions.

The show took place in a specially built grotto in the grounds of the Musée Rodin (a nod, no doubt to the Lascaux cave paintings which inspired resort ’18) that was partially tiled with a dystopian mosaic made of shattered glass.

Dior spring ’18 Rex Shutterstock

Footwear took its cue from that Gallic staple, the fishnet stocking, which Chiuri transformed into a knee-high boot that laced up at the front just as a corset might do at the waist.

Dior spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

These came in both classic (OK, so we’re using the word advisedly) black and metallic silver versions. All had low heels way more suited to boardwalk than boudoir. They were worn with bare legs as one might aforementioned stockings or layered over Breton-striped socks.

Dior spring ’18 Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, there were checkerboard sneakers and slides (your more graphic and contemporary interpretation of the fishnet motif), metallic Mary Janes and glittering mosaic pumps.

Dior spring ’18 Rex Shutterstock

The show was a reflection of the changing times, and for the house’s 70th anniversary, Maria Grazia Chiuri smashed it.

Click through the gallery to view more Dior styles for spring 2018.