Cute Kids Take Over the Runway at China Fashion Week

In mini-me inspired ensembles, pint-sized models pranced down the runway today at Amelie Wang’s spring ’18 show during China Fashion Week, making it hard not to smile. Their small feet adorned in chic, luxe-looking footwear was the cherry on top of this beautiful collection.
Here, a youngster is sporting pink sparkly lace-up brogues paired with red pom-pom socks, a mint green tutu and a red fur-embellished top.
Elsewhere, another miniature model rocks gold metallic, embellished ballet flats with a black embroidered dress.
Red shiny bejeweled Mary Janes also made an appearance in the eye-catching collection.
Poms debuted on tiny shoes, as well as knee socks.
Shown here are metallic gold laceless brogues for boys.
Adult models also showcased the designer’s wares, styled in ensembles that complemented the chic tots.
Check out the other youngsters and grownups at Amelie Wang’s runway.
