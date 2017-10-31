Cute Kids Take Over the Runway at China Fashion Week

View Slideshow Amelie Wang spring '18 show at China Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

In mini-me inspired ensembles, pint-sized models pranced down the runway today at Amelie Wang’s spring ’18 show during China Fashion Week, making it hard not to smile. Their small feet adorned in chic, luxe-looking footwear was the cherry on top of this beautiful collection.

Here, a youngster is sporting pink sparkly lace-up brogues paired with red pom-pom socks, a mint green tutu and a red fur-embellished top.

A model on the catwalk. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, another miniature model rocks gold metallic, embellished ballet flats with a black embroidered dress.

A model on the runway at Amelie Wang. Rex Shutterstock

Red shiny bejeweled Mary Janes also made an appearance in the eye-catching collection.

A model on the runway at Amelie Wang. Rex Shutterstock

Poms debuted on tiny shoes, as well as knee socks.

A model on the runway at Amelie Wang. Rex Shutterstock

Shown here are metallic gold laceless brogues for boys.

A model on the catwalk at Amelie Wang spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Adult models also showcased the designer’s wares, styled in ensembles that complemented the chic tots.

Check out the other youngsters and grownups at Amelie Wang’s runway.

